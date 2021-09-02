This wireless powerbank is MagSafe compatible and on sale for just $40

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

With lingering uncertainty of the state of the world, it’s looking like our fall plans are getting uprooted once again. So, back to exploring the outdoors we go! Of course, when you’re out and about, there aren’t any electrical outlets to stay connected to the world should something happen. That’s why a power bank is a great idea for outdoor exploration. This XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is on sale to ensure you’re always juiced up for viewing those trail maps you downloaded.

By combining magnets with wireless charging technology in an ultra-slim design, this wireless power bank is one of the most efficient ways to power up your phone on the go. It attaches magnetically to an iPhone 12 via Apple-certified MagSafe magnets or to a Samsung or older generation iPhone via the XVIDA phone case attachment. And within it is a 5,000mAh battery that can take your device from zero to 80 percent within a mere 35 minutes.

If you don’t have the fancy iPhone 12 with magnetic charging abilities, you can plug your device into the battery using a USB-C cable and still get a fast charge on the go. And by fast charge, we mean 25 percent more energy, 50 percent faster.

That’s reason enough to snatch up this power bank, but the convenience of it attaching to your phone really adds to its value. You don’t have to worry about packing an extra battery in your backpack or fanny pack while hiking or camping. With the XVIDA, you’ll always have it with you.

As we shift to spending more time outdoors again, make sure you have a power bank that always keeps you juiced up. Emergencies happen and you never know when a few battery percentage points will save the day. Snag the XVIDA Magnetic Power Bank for only $39.99 (regularly $49) for a limited time.