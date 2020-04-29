‘This wonderful tablet keeps me from serious cabin fever:’ Snag the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for only $60

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve read every book, watched every movie and played every game you own, you need some new form of entertainment to keep you occupied. And one of the best ways to fight off boredom since you’re hunkered down at home is with your own tablet.

Luckily, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale for just $60, or $13 off at QVC. This is the cheapest price for this tablet on the internet right now. In fact, Amazon doesn’t even have this model on sale for this low.

The Fire HD 8 is one of Amazon’s most wallet-friendly tablets and a very good Apple iPad alternative because of its brilliant eight-inch HD display, a lightweight and compact design and affordable price—which are not features on the Apple iPad.

It also seamlessly works with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of social media apps, games, and more. Trust us, you’ll be spending a lot of time watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle on this ultra-portable HD beauty, especially with its 10-hour battery life.

“It’s a fantastic tablet that is lightweight and travels everywhere with me. The battery life is awesome and it charges fairly quick. It’s great for reading and watching movies,” a delighted Amazon shopper wrote. “The picture while watching movies is great and the speakers are quite impressive.”

So whenever you feel like you need a moment or two, find an empty room in your home or jump inside of a closet and play Candy Crush until your sanity comes back. “My new fire tablet is my arm chair companion, I can check emails pay a bill read a book or just play games, as I have limited mobility,” shared a not-so-bored five-star Amazon reviewer. “This wonderful tablet keeps me from serious cabin fever, complete boredom on my bad days fun and joy on my good days.”

And since it’s from QVC, it comes with a few extra goodies, including a 32GB microSD card for expandability (go from 16GB of on-board storage to 32GB in no time), free shipping and four “EasyPay” payments of $15—if you don’t want to plunk down $60 at one time.

For just $60, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a good pick up, so you don’t go stir crazy while sheltering-in-place.

Shop it: Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet with 32GB microSD card, $60 (was $73), qvc.com

