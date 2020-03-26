This year’s Wimbledon could be canceled with decision to be made next week

“The single most important consideration is one of public health, and we are determined to act responsibly through the decisions we make.

“We are working hard to bring certainty to our plans for 2020 and have convened an emergency meeting of the AELTC Main Board for next week, at which a decision will be made.”

Further disruption

The possibility of the tournament being played behind closed doors has been formally ruled out by organizers, who have also admitted the relatively short grass-court season would make postponement difficult.

The French Open , due to start on May 18, has already been pushed back until September, while all professional tennis has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

While the world of sport has been severely impacted by the spread of Covid-19 — most notably with the postponement of Tokyo 2020 — athletes have been rallying together to raise funds for those fighting the virus.