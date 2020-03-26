Thomas Rhett, 29, Becomes A Big Brother Again After Dad, 50, Welcomes Baby With 2nd Wife 

One month after Thomas Rhett welcomed his third child, his 50-year-old father, Rhett Akins, had a third baby of his own!

Thomas Rhett, 29, and his dad, Rhett Akins, 50, are raising newborn babies at the same time! Rhett’s wife, Sonya Akins, gave birth to her first child with the country singer/songwriter on March 13. She announced the news via Instagram one day later, but the story did not go viral until March 25. “Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day,” Sonya wrote, with a photo of the newborn. “Our little angel arrived at 7:49 pm weighing 7.2 lbs. and 19 ounces. He’s perfect in every way!! Welcome Brody James Akins.“

The exciting news came just over one month after Thomas and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed their third baby girl, Lennon Akins, on Feb. 10. The couple is already parents to two-year-old Ada Akins, as well as Willa Akins, 4, who they adopted just months before Ada’s birth. Now, TR will get to be a dad AND a big brother all at the same time! The father/son duo is very close — they even toured together in 2019 — so this is definitely an exciting time for the family.

Rhett married Thomas’s mom, Paige Braswell, in 1989, and they had two kid (Thomas and his sister, Kasey, who is 27). However, the couple divorced just ten years later, and Rhett married Sonya in 2017.

Meanwhile, Thomas and Lauren have known each other since they were just kids, although they didn’t start dating until years later. They got married in October 2012, and brought Willa home in May 2017. Ada was born that August. Thomas and Lauren announced they were expecting their third child in July 2019, and they shared the exciting news of Lennon’s birth on Instagram. “Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” Lauren gushed. “Lennon Love Akins, 9lbs 2oz of love with lots of dark hair and blue eyes.”