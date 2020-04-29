Thomas Rhett’s iHeartRadio Living Room Concert: Watch The Country Star’s At-Home Performance

From his home, to yours. Thomas Rhett kicks off the weekly iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series with a country music extravaganza so catch every second of this amazing show.

It’ll be a while before anyone can catch Thomas Rhett live and in person, but until then, this is the next best thing. The 30-year-old country music star will appear in homes across the country when he helps launch the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series Presented by State Farm. The inaugural episode, airing Apr. 29., will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and broadcast across iHeartRadio stations nationwide at 7 pm (local time.) So, get a nice cold drink out of the fridge, put on those dancing boots that have been in your closet for the past month, and get ready to dance around your living room.

“The living room has become the new stage. Until our live music events return, this is a way for millions of fans to stay connected to their favorite artists, while staying safe at home,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to partner with State Farm on this new music series.” In addition to offering fans a break from life during coronavirus, the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series will make a donation to a featured charitable organization for each episode. The first episode will benefit Feeding America.

Though some states have begun to reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Zeke Emanuel, Director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, predicted that large-scale gatherings like concerts, sports events, and festivals won’t be safe to attend until “fall 2021 at the earliest,” per The New York Times. With that reality, this might be the closest some fans get to Thomas for a while.

Since in quarantine, Thomas has been entertaining fans by sharing new, unreleased songs via Instagram. He shared “What’s Your Country Song?” on Apr. 17, and four days later, he shared, “Ya Heard,” what might be one of his sweetest songs yet. A “heartfelt melody about the power of prayer and his appreciation for his wife and kids,” according to Country Living, the song has Thomas sing, “There’s been times, where I thought that my / Prayers never made it past the ceiling, much less the sky / And I’ve had doubts, questions about / My faith but I don’t even really know why or how / ‘Cause I look at this green-eyed girl from Tennessee / The one I bothered you about since I was 17 / And I know that I wasn’t wasting breath or words / ‘Cause I look at her, and I’m pretty sure, ya heard.”