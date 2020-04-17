Thomas Rhett’s Kids Willa, 4, & Ada, 2, Channel ‘Frozen’ Princesses & Crash His Disney Singalong Set

While performing for ‘Disney’s Family Singalong’ on April 16, Thomas Rhett got some help from his adorable daughters while singing along to a ‘Frozen’ classic.

Thomas Rhett was joined by two very special guests while performing for The Disney Family Singalong on April 16! The country star’s two oldest daughters, Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, dressed up as Elsa and Anna from Frozen to crash their dad’s performance, which took place on the family’s front porch. The outfits were fitting, as Thomas sang one of the girls’ favorite songs, “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” from Frozen. Willa and Ada sweetly sang along with their dad and helped him toss some confetti into the air to replicate snow.

The Disney Family Singalong featured Thomas and many other stars singing Disney classics from their homes. It was the perfect distraction for viewers amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to quarantine and stay inside for weeks. Other performers included Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Darren Criss and more. The biggest moment of the night, though, was when the cast of High School Music — including Zac Efron! — virtually reunited for a rendition of “We’re All In This Together.” Epic!

Thomas has been quarantined with his wife, Lauren Akins, along with Willa, Ada, and the family’s newest addition, Lennon, who was just born in February. TR and Lauren announced Lennon’s birth with the sweetest announcement on Feb. 11, and included adorable photos of Willa and Ada hugging and kissing their new baby sister.

Lauren actually got pregnant with Ada while she and Thomas were in the process of adopting Willa Gray. They brought Willa home in May 2017, and Ada was born just two months later. In July 2019, they announced the exciting news that another baby was on the way, and Thomas was quite defeated when he found out it was going to be another girl. Of course, he’s fully embraced being a #GirlDad — and definitely proved it during his Singalong performance!