Thomson TV begins sale through Flipkart in green and orange zones

Thomson TV said on Wednesday that it has resumed its operations in India through Flipkart. As per the government norms, delivery is only being done in the designated orange and green zones in the country, it said.

As the market is partially opening after a long break, the company is expecting a surge in demand by the Indian consumer and is fully equipped with stocks and back-end to fulfill the same, it said.

Thomson TV, which is exclusively licensed by Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. in India, has also started its corporate office operations with 33 per cent manpower capacity, following the regulations laid down by the government.