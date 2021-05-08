Thomson WWN14I3-4SL128 14.1 inch 2.0GHz Intel Core i3 4GB DDRL RAM | 128GB SSD Intel HD 5500 Graphic Processor, Windows 10 Home, Silver
Price: $329.90
(as of May 08,2021 23:08:19 UTC – Details)
Product Description
FEATURES
Intel Core i3
Broadwell I3-5005U Processor INTEL HD Graphics 5500
4 GB DDR3L
128GB SSD
Up to 6 hours of battery life
7.6 V / 4,000 mAh
Front Camera
0.3 mpx
Thin and Light
2.15 cm / 1420 gr 0.85 in / 3.13 lbs
O.S
Windows 10 in S mode
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5 802.11AC b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2
USB
2 x USB 3.0 (type A)
Video Output
1 x Mini HDMI
Audio
Built-in Speakers and Mic, 1 x 3.5 mm Stereo Jack
14.1 Inch HD Display
1366×768 pxl
FAST BOOT: No need to wait thanks to the SSD Storage technology. Intel Broadwell I3-5005U Processor CPU and Windows 10 for reliability & efficiency
A MULTIPURPOSE MOBILE DEVICE FOR WORK AND HOME: This lightweight, slim and stylish device is perfect to take anywhere you need to go
EXPANDABLE UP TO 256GB WITH SD STORAGE: Your computer comes with 128GB of fast SSD storage. Easily upgrade your Laptop with a MicroSD card for up to 192 GB
COMPLETE CONNECTIVITY & FEATURES: The NEO14 i3 is equipped with all the essentials for connectivity, especially USB, Wi-Fi 5 (802. 11AC) for speeds up to three times faster than 802. 11N & Bluetooth 4.0, and also a mini HDMI to extend the display on a bigger screen
HASSLE FREE SERVICE: Thomson provides a 12 month satisfaction and LIFETIME free technical service. Please feel free to contact Thomson customer service if any issues arise.