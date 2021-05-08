Thomson WWN14I3-4SL128 14.1 inch 2.0GHz Intel Core i3 4GB DDRL RAM | 128GB SSD Intel HD 5500 Graphic Processor, Windows 10 Home, Silver



Product Description

FEATURES



Intel Core i3

Broadwell I3-5005U Processor INTEL HD Graphics 5500

4 GB DDR3L

128GB SSD

Up to 6 hours of battery life

7.6 V / 4,000 mAh

Front Camera

0.3 mpx

Thin and Light

2.15 cm / 1420 gr 0.85 in / 3.13 lbs

O.S

Windows 10 in S mode

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 5 802.11AC b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

USB

2 x USB 3.0 (type A)

Video Output

1 x Mini HDMI

Audio

Built-in Speakers and Mic, 1 x 3.5 mm Stereo Jack

14.1 Inch HD Display

1366×768 pxl

FAST BOOT: No need to wait thanks to the SSD Storage technology. Intel Broadwell I3-5005U Processor CPU and Windows 10 for reliability & efficiency

A MULTIPURPOSE MOBILE DEVICE FOR WORK AND HOME: This lightweight, slim and stylish device is perfect to take anywhere you need to go

EXPANDABLE UP TO 256GB WITH SD STORAGE: Your computer comes with 128GB of fast SSD storage. Easily upgrade your Laptop with a MicroSD card for up to 192 GB

COMPLETE CONNECTIVITY & FEATURES: The NEO14 i3 is equipped with all the essentials for connectivity, especially USB, Wi-Fi 5 (802. 11AC) for speeds up to three times faster than 802. 11N & Bluetooth 4.0, and also a mini HDMI to extend the display on a bigger screen

HASSLE FREE SERVICE: Thomson provides a 12 month satisfaction and LIFETIME free technical service. Please feel free to contact Thomson customer service if any issues arise.





