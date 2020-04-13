Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi reveals crucial details about the Marvel movie’s plot | Bollywood Life

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has teased a few details about his upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love And Thunder” with Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo. Also Read – Chris Hemsworth aka Thor sends his love to India, says, ‘My time in your country was unforgettable’ — watch video

Waititi took to Instagram with the stars from "Thor: Ragnorak" as he hosted a viewing party for "Ragnorak" on Instagram Live, reports variety.com.

"It's like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing," Waititi said of the premise to "Love and Thunder". He added that there are about five drafts of the film's script done and Thompson, his first guest, has read the latest.

Waititi took the “Thor” franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard drinking Valkyrie (Thompson) and exiled Avenger Hulk (Ruffalo). The much anticipated “Love and Thunder” will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, and is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

When “Thor: Love And Thunder” was announced at last year’s San Diego Comic Con, it was also revealed that Thompson’s Valkyrie would be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first LGBTQ heroes.

The director wouldn’t give any information on Christian Bale’s character in the upcoming movie, and confirmed that the galactic hero Silver Surfer wouldn’t be in the film. He also didn’t comment on if Tom Hiddleston’s Loki would be back from the dead for the movie.

Ruffalo later replaced Thompson on the Instagram video, but he and Waititi mostly joked around and played with the split-screen video feature.

Thor: Love And Thunder brings back Chris Hemsworth and Natali Portman after Thor: The Dark World, though, this time, the latter will prominently be seen as the God of Thunder.

