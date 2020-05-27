Thought that this picture was too pretty not to post TAG @hudabeauty @hudabeauty…

Thought that this picture was too pretty not to post🥰 TAG @hudabeauty @hudabeautyshop @huda so she sees❤️

–

The @hudabeauty Dessert Dusk Palette is full of such beautiful warm toned shades joined by glitter eyeshadows that really help to put together any look✨

I tend to use this palette a lot for desi looks and I find that these shades really compliment Indian clothes. 👑

Each shade is so different and really get my creative juices flowing! There are so many gorgeous looks you can create with this palette, the outcomes are endless 😍

Lastly, the pigmentation of this palette is UNREAL! A little can go a long way and really pops on the eyes. Easy to blend with beautiful light to dark tones. There are some gorgeous lighter colours to use for transitions and the crease. The shades are quite different to other palettes as if Huda just created a brand new colour!😂 Overall, this palette is a must have in any MUA kit or anyone’s makeup bag! 💜

Let me know if you guys want to see a review on any of her other palettes in the comments below!👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽

