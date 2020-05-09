media_play

Thousands Join Anti-Lockdown Cycling Protest in Slovenia’s Ljubljana

Thousands of people took to the streets of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana on bikes and on foot on May 8 to protest against the government’s coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, some see the restrictions as an excuse to curb freedoms and accused Prime Minister Janez Jansa of using the crisis to increase police powers, incite hatred against migrants, and attack the media. Some reports estimated that up to 10,000 people took part in the protest, most wearing masks. No violence was reported. As of May 9, Slovenia had reported 1,454 cases of coronavirus and 101 deaths. Credit: Max Misal via Storyful