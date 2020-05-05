Thousands of Australian workers are told they’re NOT eligible for $1500 JobKeeper payment

Australian workers at foreign-owned companies will miss out on the Federal Government’s Jobkeeper allowance after a last minute change to eligibility requirements.

The government changed the definition of ‘sovereign entity’ in the JobKeeper rules on May 1 to exclude companies owned 100 per cent by foreign governments.

Australia is home to 10,000 businesses that are at least 50 per cent foreign-owned, but very few are overseas, state-owned firms.

Dnata, which supplies frozen meals to businesses like Qantas, received the news they were no longer eligible for the $1,500 fortnightly payment in an email from management on Monday.

The company, which has 5,500 workers across Australia, falls into this category as it is owned by the government of Dubai.

The company stood down 4,000 employees on March 30 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of the commercial aviation industry, with the Adelaide workers retrenched first on March 26, the Australian Services Union told members in a staff bulletin.

Workers were originally told they’d be covered by the JobKeeper payments but the retroactive change to legislation has left workers scrambling to find ways to supplement their income.

The company said they had kept their employees on the books under advice from the Australian Taxation Office that workers would be eligible.

‘Dnata enrolled for the scheme and implemented plans for the retention and payment of our Australian employees on this basis,’ a Dnata spokeswoman said.

The company believes the changes are unreasonable because it employs a large number of local workers and is an Australian resident company for income tax purposes.

The business has also invested $300million over the past 13 years on job creation, infrastructure and technologies, including the $150million takeover of Qantas’s catering business.

Meanwhile, struggling workers have described the move as a ‘kick in the guts’.

The Department of Treasury told news.com.au government employers were better positioned to support their staff during the financial downturns.

‘Government employers are considered to have a greater capacity to support their employees through this period than private businesses,’ the spokeswoman said.

The Australian Services Union said it was fighting to overturn the changes to protect the wages of the customer service, cargo and ramp employees of Dnata.

‘This announcement will come as a complete shock and no doubt will be extremely concerning and upsetting for you,’ the ASU said in a statement.

‘Please rest assured that the ASU will do everything within its power to attempt to get this outrageous narrow minded decision changed so that you get the support that you deserve.

‘Scott Morrison took JobKeeper away from you with the stroke of a pen and we will be demanding that he fix the problem that he has created,’the ASU wrote.

The airline worker’s union has written to Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urging him to fix the ‘loophole’ and provide support for workers in the commercial aviation industry.

The $130billion wage subsidy scheme was introduced to enable businesses to keep their employees on the books during the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 shutdown.

Australia is home to 9,946 foreign-owned businesses, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Austrade showed.