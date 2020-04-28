Thousands Of Californians Plan May 1 Rent Strike Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Patricia Mendoza lost her job with a non-emergency medical transport service after nursing homes placed restrictions on people coming in and out amid the coronavirus crisis. Now the mother of two is out of work and can’t afford to pay her rent due May 1.

“It’s not like I could put money away and save for a rainy day — we live paycheck to paycheck,” said Mendoza, who is the sole breadwinner in her Imperial Beach, California, household. “How am I gonna pay them if I have no income, there’s nothing coming in?”

Mendoza’s employer, where she’d been working since July of last year, offered no severance pay or other job loss support. Of the $2,000 she earned each month, $1,500 had gone to rent. She’s been trying to file for unemployment benefits, but the government-run website keeps malfunctioning. And she can’t work in grocery stores or other frontline jobs because she has asthma and would be risking her health.

“That’s hard when you have to choose: work or your health or your kids. Where does it fit?” Mendoza said. “I don’t want to be homeless. I have two kids. I work too hard.”

Mendoza is one of the estimated thousands of Californians who are demanding that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) cancel rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus crisis. If he doesn’t, they plan to strike by not paying rent on May 1.

Around 200 to 300 people have signed up to organize their buildings to strike, according to Jorge Rivera, a regional coordinator for the California housing rights group Tenants Together. While most people will be striking because they can’t afford to pay, some plan to withhold rent in solidarity.

While California has issued a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, renters are still responsible for any missed payments after the moratorium lifts. Such an approach “only delays the problem,” wrote Hillary Ronen, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, in a recent report calling on the state to suspend rent and mortgage payments throughout the crisis for “those in need.”

HuffPost reached out to Newsom’s office for comment but did not get an immediate response.

“There’s a moratorium right now, but what happens after?” said Mendoza, who has been going to a local food bank and relying on kind neighbors, who have dropped off groceries in recent weeks. “When am I gonna finish paying? Never. I’m never gonna be able to.”