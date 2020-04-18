Thousands of cars line up at San Antonio food bank as millions file for unemployment

Drone photos have captured nearly 12,000 cars lining up for emergency food aid from before dawn today in San Antonio, Texas – nearly 2,000 more than the week before.

A photograph taken from a drone of the packed parking lot fully captured just how many people are in now in need of assistance when it comes to simply eating.

The sheer scale of the problem mirrors what the country saw in the nation’s jobless figures this week with more than 20 million Americans now unemployed – virtually all of them laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People wait in their cars at Traders Village for the San Antonio Food Bank to begin food distribution. The coronavirus pandemic has provoked a spike in demand for food pantries in the U.S.

The San Antonio Food Bank runs a massive 200,000sq warehouse on the outskirts of the city.

It has been stocked full of fruit including apples, oranges and watermelons along with a host of vegetables such as potatoes, tomatoes and onions and protein including chicken, ground beef and tater tots.

‘We stock refrigerated, frozen and nonperishable food items so it moves through our facility at a fairly rapid pace,’ said food bank CEO Eric Cooper to NPR. ‘Obviously, now in the midst of COVID-19, the demand far outpaces the supply.’

In a normal week, the food bank would be providing supplies for 500 food pantries across South Texas feeding around 60,000 people – but that number has now doubled.

Last week some 6,000 people preregistered for food distribution but by the time the food bank opened up, word had spread and an additional 4,000 cars had showed up.

‘I panicked. I’ve never seen a line that long,’ Cooper said. ‘So I called our warehouse to send more trucks, to get more food on site. But we, in the end, served 10,000 families.’

Cooper believes that half of those of those coming to the food bank are doing so for the first time.

‘We are going to need families to weather this crisis,’ Cooper said to News4SanAntonio. ‘They are going to need to apply for several public benefits along with getting food from the food bank if we’re going to have enough food to nourish them and their loved ones.’

‘I never, ever could have even imagined anything like this,’ said. Erica Campos, 42, who drove to the food bank for the very first time.

Campos, a single mother, had a stable job working in a bank and even owns her own home but had two young mouths to feed at home.

‘I was almost ashamed, to be honest, to even pick up food from the food bank because somebody might look at my used Cadillac and be like, ‘What is she doing in the food bank line?’ But I had to get past those feelings of shame. There’s no shame in feeding my children.’

The bank was ready to distribute even more food to those who have registered and encourage more to sign up

Last week, the San Antonio Food Bank fed about 10,000 households in a single day — the largest distribution day in the organization’s history – and it’s believed it served even more this week

The San Antonio Food Bank is getting assistance from FEMA and will be getting around 140 semi truckloads of food, which will help bolster the food supply for a month

Judging by the huge numbers of people showing up at San Antonio parking lot it is clear that those affected are from across the spectrum and not just the poorest members of society.

‘What we’re seeing at the San Antonio Food Bank, Feeding America food banks are seeing all over the country,’ said the group’s spokesperson Zaina Villareal.

‘The pandemic is showing the fragility of families’ household budgets,’ she added. ‘With one lost paycheck, many families are figuring out how to put food on the table.’

‘Being a steward of the resources of the food that we have, especially in a rationed environment … the biggest challenges for us is when we see families that need, and when we don’t have all the resources that we want to give them, that’s what breaks our heart. And that’s what really emboldens us to ask the community for help,’ said Michael Guerra, chief development officer of the SA Food Bank.

‘There’s nothing we hate more than someone being turned away, but we’re only bringing so much food. So we know if more come, we won’t be able to serve them all,’ he said.

On Friday, a second San Antonio Food Bank set up another pop-up distribution center. By the time the food packages began being delivered, more than 2,000 cars area already in line with some waiting all night long.

The San Antonio Food Bank will also be getting assistance from FEMA and they will be receiving around 140 semi truckloads of food – enough for an entire month.

