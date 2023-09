A suspiciously high number of people guess the Wordle word on their first try Emre Akkoyun/Shutterstock

Thousands of people are probably cheating to solve the daily word-guessing game Wordle on the first try – and many more players remain surprisingly loyal to their favourite words.

Wordle, now owned by The New York Times, challenges people to guess a five-letter word within six tries and has about 2 million English-language players alone. But every day, far more Wordle players solve the puzzle on their first turn than would be expected by chance, says James Dilger …