Three Engineers Honored with 2023 Louis Schwitzer Award for NTT INDYCAR SERIES' Shell 100% Renewable Race Fuel

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), BorgWarner celebrated three individuals – Selda Gunsel, Ph.D., Bassem Kheireddin, Ph.D. and Jung Fang, Ph.D. – who were honored with the 2023 Louis Schwitzer Award for their Shell 100% Renewable Race Fuel, which has been adopted by the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES. In addition to the award, BorgWarner and the Indiana Section of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International presented Gunsel, Kheireddin and Fang with a $10,000 prize which will be donated to a charitable organization.

The new Shell Race Fuel is 100% renewable, utilizing second generation ethanol combined with a proprietary blend of non-fossil fuel. The ethanol is derived from sugarcane waste and is blended with another waste-based renewable component to create race fuel that meets the demanding needs of INDYCAR engines. The fuel enables at least 60% greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared to fossil-based gasoline. Shell developed this fuel as a drop-in replacement with identical performance and durability.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Louis Schwitzer Award selection committee and have the chance to take a deep dive into the engineering teams that bring NTT INDYCAR SERIES innovations to life,” said James Wood, Chief Engineer at BorgWarner’s Noblesville, Indiana facility. “At BorgWarner, we are working daily to decrease our carbon footprint and we commend this team for creating a fuel that is 100% renewable, eco-friendly and delivers the same performance and durability as the fuels it’s replacing.”

The annual Louis Schwitzer Award is presented to engineers by engineers, celebrating the individuals behind the innovative concepts introduced to the motorsport industry that increase competitive potential, meet NTT INDYCAR SERIES specifications and are related to the vehicle’s engine, powertrain, profile, chassis or safety. Established in 1967, the award commemorates the spirit of Louis Schwitzer, who won the first auto race at IMS in 1909, led the IMS technical committee and founded the Schwitzer Corporation, which was acquired by BorgWarner in 1999.

Beyond honoring the legacy of Schwitzer by helping to sponsor the award, BorgWarner plays a big role in the Indy 500 through its Borg-Warner Trophy® upkeep, continued contribution to the rolling jackpot, tradition of honoring each winning driver with a miniature version of the Trophy – fondly known as the Baby Borg – and heritage in supplying its EFR™ (Engineered for Racing) turbochargers to every racecar participating in the big event.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we’re accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

