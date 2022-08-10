Three InterswitchSPAK Alumni among Top 10 Candidates in 2022 UTME

Excellence certainly shines bright on every platform. This is evident in the exemplary performance of three young alumni of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, who have shown outstanding academic performance at the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The UTME, organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) serves as the national prerequisite for Senior Secondary School candidates to gain admission to higher institutions for advanced studies within Nigeria.

Interestingly, out of over 1.7 million students who wrote the 2022 examination, three Interswitch SPAK alumni emerged among the top 10 candidates nationwide.

Adebayo Eyimofe, a semi-finalist in the third edition of the InterswitchSPAK competition and a student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, had the highest national score of 362 out of 400 in the UTME.

Two other top InterswitchSPAK 3.0 contestants, Ayo Olumide-Attah of St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Lagos emerged 6th with a total score of 355 and Jubril Dokun of Brainfield College, winner of the 3rd edition of the Interswitch SPAK competition emerged 8th with a score of 354.

The InterswitchSPAK competition, a CSR initiative by Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, kicked off in 2018 to discover some of the brightest young minds in Africa and to help develop and optimize their talents.

Since inception, InterswitchSPAK has focused on igniting, rewarding, and empowering young African students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), serving as a platform of support for young minds who are poised to bring change to the continent.

Each year, N12.5 million worth of scholarships is given out to the top three winners in the competition.

The InterswitchSPAK platform by Interswitch continues to push the boundaries in its quest for excellence, providing an enabling community for brilliant minds to grow and reach their full potential, utilizing the power of STEM to create homegrown solutions in Africa.

Currently, in its fourth edition, InterswitchSPAK continues to seek out the best science students while also driving an interest in STEM subjects to facilitate socio-economic transformation of the African continent.