Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in state overnight

Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Tasmania overnight, in addition to four cases recorded on Saturday evening. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said the overnight cases included an aged care resident at the Melaleuca Home for the Aged in East Devonport. “Since yesterday morning’s update, we have had an additional seven cases of coronavirus in Tasmania,” Ms Courtney said. IN OTHER NEWS: “So we provided an update … last night, which had four cases. There have been an additional three overnight, which contained the one aged care resident.” “With regards to the seven cases since yesterday morning, we had the one [aged care] resident [and] the other six are associated with the North-West outbreak.” Tasmania’s tally of coronavirus cases has now risen to 191, while 69 people have recovered from the virus and been released from quarantine. There have been eight deaths from coronavirus in Tasmania to date. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

