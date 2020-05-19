Three roundabouts, two bridges, will fix traffic woes

news, local-news,

TO FIX Launceston’s traffic congestion, it requires three roundabouts, two bridges and restoring two streets to major streets. Extend Forster Street west over the Tamar River to connect with the West Tamar Highway and extend Forster Street east over the North Esk to connect with Boland Street. Upgrade Forster Street to handle trucks and be a major street running east to west. Connect the West Tamar inbound freeway to Margaret Street which will become a one-way street running south and be extended to connect to the Southern Outlet and Wellington Street. We have a beautiful city and with changes planned for Invermay, this would be the icing on the cake. Bruce Cassidy, Norwood. LABOR has been in lock-step with the government for the need to allocate extra funds in the state budget to respond to this crisis, for the health system and the economy. In recent weeks the Premier has claimed the state had a strong balance sheet and economy to weather the impact of COVID-19. That can not pass without question. The revised estimate report released in February showed the state budget was careering towards a deficit, only to be saved for a $56 million surplus, courtesy of the last-minute cash raid on the Hydro to the tune of $70 million, on top of the $115 million already taken in dividends. The report predicted we would be in net debt next year and it would increase to $1.4 billion by 2022-23. The first time the state has hit net debt since the mid-1990s. In addition to this, the National Accounts figures show Tasmania’s economy went backwards during the 2019 December quarter. The first time in more than three years in which this has happened. The Premier himself has described State Final Demand as a key economic indicator of the state’s economic performance. These signs of budget and economic deterioration occurred before the impact of the pandemic. We will work with the government to get through this tough time, but let’s not be sucked in by the political spin. David O’Byrne, Shadow Treasurer. I AGREE with Jacqui Lambie’s sentiments. In this time of change post-COVID-19, there is an opportunity to re-evaluate how we do business in the world? Surely manufacturing and production returning to Australia are of benefit to Australia’s internal economy. Increasing job opportunities. Keeping the money in Australia for Australians’ benefits. The external manufacturing that does continue can be done with other countries that are competitive if needs be. It really appears the threats and intimidating demands we are hearing at present speak to an attitude of controlling dominance that wants everything on their terms without equal partnership in trade processes. T Geddes, New Town. As the government casts around for ideas on how to get the Tasmanian economy moving again post-COVID, one project stands out as a no-brainer for jobs and investment – the Marinus Link. The government has set a bold target for Tasmania to double its renewable energy generation to 200 per cent of our current needs by 2040, and this is something the TCCI strongly supports. But the only way this can be achieved is if the Marinus Link proceeds. Marinus Link will provide Tasmania with a crucial back-up in the case of another energy emergency, a place to export our energy if any large load goes and it’ll also catalyse a flood of renewable energy development here. The net effect of Marinus will push power prices down and will help attract industry to our state in the same way that the original Hydro developments did last century. Critically, investing in Marinus Link will also unlock close to 6000 construction jobs and over $6 billion of additional investment. Most of the investment and jobs will be in Northern Tasmania with a strong flow on to the rest of Tasmania. This includes Hydro’s $2 billion “Battery of the Nation” scheme, UPC’s Robbins Island and Jim’s Plain’s project in the far north-west, plus another $2.5 billion in windfarm development opportunities across the state. While Marinus Link is not due to be completed until 2026 on best estimates, if the state and federal governments can agree on a funding mechanism and give the project final in principle go-ahead, this will then provide the certainty for the job-rich work at projects like Robbins Island and Battery of the Nation to go ahead. The good news is, both sides of politics at both state and federal level have expressed their support for the Marinus Link. With both governments desperate for projects which will create jobs in the near term and provide an ongoing and substantial benefit, there is no better time than now to put our hand up for funding from the federal government for this project. Recently, the NSW government announced it would fast-track planning approvals for Snowy 2.0 as part of the COVID-19 recovery. Marinus has the capacity to kick-start and then power our economy forward for at least a decade in the same way as Snowy 2.0 – it’s a no brainer, let’s make this project happen. This investment will provide the largest job construction boom in Tasmania. Michael Bailey, Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive

