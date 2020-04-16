Three TSA agents have died from coronavirus with 400 testing positive in 51 airports

A third official from the Transportation Security Administration employee has died from coronavirus with 405 officers testing positive at 51 airports across the country.

Dian Phipps, an officer who had worked at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International for 14 years, passed away on Monday the TSA announced.

Twelve officers working at the airport have all tested positive for the virus, with 11 of them involved in the screening of passengers.

‘His co-workers over the years remember him as a kind and humble person who was always fun to be around, as well as being a talented singer,’ the agency said in a statement.

‘We offer our heartfelt condolences to Dian’s family, friends and his TSA colleagues.’

Top Ten U.S. airports with TSA coronavirus JFK — Kennedy International: 85 EWR — Newark International: 44 MSY — New Orleans International: 25 LGA — New York LaGuardia: 23 DEN — Denver International: 17 MIA — Miami International: 14 FLL — Fort Lauderdale: 13 MCO — Orlando International: 13 ATL — Atlanta International: 12 BOS — Boston Logan International: 12

Phipps’ death came as it was revealed more than 400 TSA staff have been infected with coronavirus.

New York’s airports are home to the highest concentration of coronavirus cases with 155 TSA officers testing positive.

JFK airport has the highest number in the country with 85 cases. Second is nearby Newark with 44 cases.

There have been 23 cases at LaGuardia, the third airport serving New York City.

TSA workers at Florida’s airports have also suffered from the infection with Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando airports sharing a total of 40 cases between them.

Two other TSA workers have died from the virus in recent weeks.

Francis ‘Frank’ Boccabella III, 39, worked at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey as an explosive detection canine handler.

The outbreak of coronavirus among TSA officers comes as the agency reports a record low number of travelers. On Tuesday, 87,534 travelers passed through airport security checkpoints, compared with more than 2.2 million on April 14 one year ago

He had worked for the TSA since 2004 and worked with cargo inspectors, where he screened air cargo destined for passenger aircraft before training to become a canine handler.

Frank would protect the traveling public along with his canine partner, Bullet, a six-year-old German Short-haired Pointer.

Alberto Camacho, a Branch Manager in the Acquisition Program Management office Arlington, Virginia passed away earlier this month from COVID-19.

For more than 20 years Alberto dedicated his career to both transportation and aviation security.

Alberto first joined the TSA in 2005 as a Training Manager in San Francisco, and held positions in Security Operations, the Federal Air Marshal Service and Enterprise Support.

He last served as the Central Region Deployment Branch Manager at the TSA Systems Integration Facility in Virginia where he oversaw the successful implementation of TSA’s passenger and baggage technologies.

