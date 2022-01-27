Three Ways Healthcare is Changing in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This year, myLAB Box, the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment service, predicts some of the powerful ways healthcare technology will advance in the coming year. With a strong focus on telehealth, innovative companies like myLAB Box offer a number of ways for people to test on their own terms and receive treatment from the comfort of their own homes.



A World Beyond COVID-19



“The pandemic has kept many people trapped at home, fearful of infection,” said Lora Miro, Co-Founder & CEO at myLAB Box. “The need for telehealth and at-home testing-to-treatment solutions extends far beyond COVID-19, into a wide variety of healthcare issues, including general wellness, cancer screenings and fertility issues. Cutting-edge preventative, diagnostic and treatment options are crucial to maintain and improve our national health.”



Artificial Intelligence Focused Healthcare



The value of AI applications in every aspect of our lives grows each and every day. Healthcare is no exception. Machine learning can help doctors to explore massive troves of previously inaccessible data at incredible speed, helping predict future ailments or potential risks faster than ever before.



Better Browsing Through Machine Learning



When it comes to healthcare, there is a hunger for simplicity. People want help as quickly and easily as possible. With advances to AI chatbots, a person will be able to make appointments and answer basic healthcare with greater efficiency. Constantly improving chatbots are essential to automating and speeding up medical care.



Remote Patient Monitoring



Besides actually being prescribed medicine and treatment, many ailments require further monitoring. Many of the tests that myLAB Box offers, such as our Heavy Metal Screening Test or Heart Health Test, are designed to keep track of certain elements of your health.



It is likely that medical professionals will innovate even better ways to monitor a patient’s health from afar. These could incorporate wearable devices, or even their smartphones. Innovation in this area is wide open.

To learn more, visit: https://www.mylabbox.com.



About myLAB Box



Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company’s at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.



