Throwback fashion: Priyanka Chopra stunned in a red-and-black Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit at Cannes 2019. See pics

For her debut Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance in 2019, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked fiery in a bold black and red ensemble, a custom creation by designer Roberto Cavalli. She carried the strapless gown with a thigh-high slit with aplomb. Her accessories were limited to statement earrings, and her hair was left simple in loose curls. The 37-year-old star reminisced her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events on her Instagram account. PeeCee documented her exquisite red carpet looks through a slide show video from the glamorous event to mark the anniversary of her first appearance. The Cavalli gown was followed by a pleated white jumpsuit by Hondaya, white tulle dress by Georges Hobeika, a gorgeous ice blue dress by Rick Owens and an orange backless dress by Tommy Hilfiger.

Before her Cannes red carpet debut, Priyanka had shared cryptic Instagram posts ahead of her visit to the coveted film festival, suggesting that her outfits may be inspired by fashion icons such as Lady Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren.

She tagged her husband and pop star, Nick Jonas on her post and captioned it: “This time last year. My first Cannes.”

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra stun in quirky headgear in Sucker video

Prior to making a fashionable impression at Cannes Film Festival 2019, the ‘Fashion’ actor was the talk of the town for her Met Gala costume in 2019. Priyanka looked stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with vibrant feathered ruffles paired with a matching cape. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit underneath which Priyanka wore with a sheer silver polka-dotted tights. Wayward hair pointing in all directions and topped with a metallic crown much in a shape of a hat, a dark eyeshadow, semi-white eyelashes and white eyebrows, three jewels on her face all went into making Priyanka’s look resemble the character ‘The Mad Hatter’, which complemented the outfit perfectly.

ALSO READ: Fashion lessons we learn by following Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram

If you are a big Alice in Wonderland fan, you would have noticed the inspiration behind Priyanka’s hair and makeup at the Met 2019. Priyanka Chopra walked the pink carpet with husband Nick Jonas, where she also met him a few years ago before they began dating and were eventually engaged.

The star later changed into a jumpsuit while keeping her embellished leggings from her previous outfit, for the star-studded after-party. 2020 marked the first time the most fashionable affair took place virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an exclusive interview to HT Lifestyle, we asked Priyanka Chopra to choose between red carpet and street style – what she prefers more – even though we are big fans of both styles. Priyanka said she prefers street style – “I’m a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl at heart. It also depends on the outing, but I love to show a little leg.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter