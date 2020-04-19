Throwback fashion: Sridevi stunned in a maroon Benarasi silk saree, Janhvi shines in green

The novel coronavirus has forced India into a mandatory lockdown in order to flatten the curve of the spread of Covid-19. This has forced people of all sections of society, except the frontline workers of Covid-19 who continue to do their noble jobs, inside their homes. And people are considerably bored, celebrities included. And one such celebrity is Bollywood’s favourite fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani who has been posting interesting and fun videos of himself getting “bored in his house”. Dabboo has also been sharing photos from the archives of his famous annual calendars for which the who’s-who of Bollywood pose. Celebrating ‘25 years of Dabboo Ratnani, the photographer most recently posted a picture of King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is shirtless in the black and white picture, slick with ‘sweat’ (most definitely water) from what seems to be a wrestle. Shah Rukh can be seen sporting wrestling bands on his fisted hands and his low-rise track pants seem to be uncomfortably holding onto dear life, nonetheless making for a gorgeous photograph.

However, it was a previous photo of legendary Bollywood icon, the late actor Sridevi along with her producer husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Captioning the Instagram post, “ A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless ❣️ #25yearsofdabbooratnani”, the photo shows the entire Kapoor clan dressed in traditional attire. Sridevi looks stunning as ever in a beautiful Benarasi maroon saree, while a much younger Janhvi can be seen sporting a green and pink one, while a pre-teen looking Khushi wears a deep orange colour-ed saree with a blouse matching her mother’s. Both the girl’s are seen wearing gajras. While Boney Kapoor is seen in a traditional black kurta with a multi- coloured shawl draped over his shoulders.

Dabboo Ratnani was last in the news for all the wrong reasons. He was called out by social media users who couldn’t help but notice too much of a similarity between a shot that Dabboo took of Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani, for his 2020 calendar.

The Kiara shot was eerily similar to a picture of model Steph Taylor taken by photographer Marie Bärsch last year. However, Dabboo held his ground and denied any plagiarism claims the internet had, claiming that the photograph of Kiara was inspired by a picture he took of Tabu for his 2002 calendar.

Sharing a picture of Tabu from the 2002 calendar, Dabboo wrote in an Instagram post, “Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2002. #lovenature This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani ‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept!”

“If at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me ! That’s all that matters,” he added.