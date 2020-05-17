Throwback pics of Shraddha Kapoor

Whether it be her conviction for her skill or her easy going charm, the actress leaves her fans enraptured. Coming from a family of Bollywood stalwarts, getting an opportunity to foray into the Hindi film industry was a smooth process for her. But the tough part was to survive and make an indelible mark among the audience. And with every project she proved that she is an out-and-out performer and proficient at what she does. Any guesses which actress we are talking about?

We are talking about the enlivening Shraddha Kapoor.

Daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor and actress Shivangi Kapoor (sister of Padmini Kolhapure), Shraddha was born and raised in Mumbai. She did her primary schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School and later shifted to the American School of Bombay. Athiya Shetty, Tiger Shroff, and Zoa Morani were her classmates.

She also happens to be the great-niece of the Mangeshkar siblings. Shraddha believes in simplicity, and simple things make her happy.

Shraddha started her Bollywood journey at the age of 23 with the movie Teen Patti (2010). Though the movie couldn’t perform well at the box office, Shraddha was appreciated for her acting.

The actor then signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. The deal was reportedly eliminated by the production house when Shraddha’s second film Luv Ka The End failed to create magic at the box office.

Shraddha was then seen in Aashiqui 2 (2013) after a two-year break.The film became a sensational hit and became the turning point for Shraddha’s career. Since then, there was no turning back for Shraddha.







Shraddha in an interview said that she feels blessed that the audience accepted her for her performance. She said,

“Because I did not get success overnight with my debut film, I have seen both sides very closely. I am lucky that a mass audience loved me, accepted me and I manage to build my fan following. I want to grow that with my quality work.”

Speaking about her success, she said,

“See, I know that what goes down, surely goes up because what goes up, someday goes down. It is the law of nature and we are no one to change that. Maintaining a consistency in my work, my craft, and improving me with each passing project is the only thing I can design. So as an actress, I want to focus on that.”

Shraddha then gave some major hits like Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Haider, Ok Jaanu, Baaghi, Stree, Half Girlfriend and Chhichhore.

Shraddha shares a great bond with his brother Siddhant Kapoor, who shared screen with her in Haseena Parkar. Talking about the success of her sister, Siddhant once said,

“There is no competition with my sister. I really do not see it like that. I think every brother who has a sister doing so well will always be proud no matter what. I am always just so proud of my sister.”

Shraddha is very close to her mother also. Once in an interview, she said, “When my mother tells me that I’m a very good daughter, I feel very nice. Although I feel like she’s much more a phenomenal mother than I am as a daughter. I feel I can be a better daughter.”

Now, let’s have a look at some childhood pictures of Shraddha Kapoor. I’m sure you’ll find them adorable.

Source