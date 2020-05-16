Throwback pictures of Shahid Kapoor celebrating Mira Rajput’s birthday in hospital and Sara Ali Khan’s childhood bond with BFFs went VIRAL this week | Bollywood Life

Amidst coronavirus lockdown, we came across some amazing posts shared by our favourite Bollywood celebs, which won hearts on social media. While Mira Rajput and Karisma Kapoor shared their special memories through throwback images, desi girl Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable pic with her cute pets, Diana and Gino. Shahid Kapoor shared his picture from the sets of Jersey. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan uploaded her cute childhood images with besties Vedika and Ishika. So, let’s check out these viral stuff on the internet… Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Mouni Roy praises Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to donate for PPEs

Throwback to Mira Rajput’s birthday in hospital

Mira Rajput recently shared a throwback picture of her birthday, which was celebrated in hospital by hubby Shahid Kapoor. She shared the picture, where Shasha is giving her a peck on the cheek with a cake in front of her. While Mira is seen in yellow attire, the Kabir Singh actor wore a green t-shirt. She captioned the picture, "#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago"

Sara Ali Khan shares her childhood memories with besties Ishika and Vedika

It seems that Sara Ali Khan is missing her BFFs, Ishika and Vedika amid the lockdown period as she can’t hang out with them. The Simmba actress posted a cute childhood pic of herself with them and wrote a cute poem, which read, “Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din..Thick as thieves, close as Kin…If you’ll are my friends I’ll always Win.”

Shahid Kapoor is missing the sets of Jersey

Due to coronavirus, the entertainment industry has come to a halt and our Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor is definitely missing his shooting time as she shared a BTS picture from the sets of Jersey and wrote, “#Jersey sets. #imissyou.”

Priyanka Chopra’s cuddle time with Gino and Diana

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is spending some cute time with pets Gino and Diana as we can see The Sky Is Pink actress cuddling her pawsome friends in the above picture. This adorable has garnered many likes and comments from PeeCee fans and her friends from the fraternity.

When Karisma posed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt for Vogue photoshoot

Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo showcased her fashionista side as she shared a throwback picture from the Vogue photoshoot, where she posed along with Alia Bhatt and sister Kareena Kapoor. We also see fashion designer Manish Malhotra in a stylish avatar complimenting them.

