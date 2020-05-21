Throwback Thursday: May 21, 2010

news, local-news, 21 of 2010, examiner photos, on this day

From The Examiner’s archive, we have trawled through and found our best selection of pics from 10 years ago. There are 200 images in this collection, so it’s worth having a look. While we all reminisce about the good times past from events we’ve been to, can you find yourself among this crowd?

