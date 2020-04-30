Throwback Thursday: THIS Picture of Irrfan Khan with his NSD batchmates is pure gold | Bollywood Life

Yesterday turned out to be one of saddest days for the entertainment industry as one of our beloved actors, Irrfan Khan left us. While his loss is irreparable, we can cherish the memories, which the actor gave us through his impeccable performances in the movies. Irrfan made every character of his memorable. Watching him in the frame was always a delight for us as his versatility used to impress and amaze us every time. He was always born to be an actor and the above throwback picture proves that. In this old image, we see Irrfan having an enjoyable discussion with his NSD (National School of Drama) batchmates and all are sharing a good amount of laugh. His wife is also seen in that pic as the couple met in that film school. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Ranveer Singh shares a beautiful throwback picture to mourn the demise of the versatile actor

Before graduating from NSD, Irrfan Khan bagged Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay. He flew to Mumbai and stayed at a flat along with Raghubir Yadav, which Mira Nair took on rent. They attend workshops as he was a part of the street kids in the film. But he was uncast from the film just two days before the shoot as his physique and height couldn't match to the street kids. "The rest of them were undernourished, wizened little children," Mira said. Instead of that Irrfan was given a small role, which was practically nothing. Talking about that incident, Irrfan said, "I remember sobbing all night when Mira told me that my part was reduced to merely nothing. But it changed something within me. I was prepared for anything after that."

But post this incident, there was no looking back for the actor as not only India but the world knows this person for his acting mettle. Thank you for your great memories and rest in peace, legend.

