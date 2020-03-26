Throwback Thursday: When Dharmendra had drunk dialed Anand director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and troubled him several times | Bollywood Life

Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand is considered one of the finest classics of Bollywood. The film, which turned out to be a box-office hit and critical darling, garnered several accolades and awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Rajesh Khanna and the Filmfare Supporting Actor Award for Amitabh Bachchan. While we can’t imagine any another star in place of this duo, Dharmendra narrated a story, which will make you wonder whether he was in the race for this film.

During the promotion of his grandson, Karan Deol’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dharmendra revealed the anecdote and said, “Hrishida had told me a story on a flight, Anand. While coming from Bangalore, he said to me, ‘we were going to do this and we were going to do that….’ And then later I found out that the movie had started rolling with Rajesh Khanna in the lead role”. Dharmendra jokingly added, “I didn’t let Hrishida sleep the whole night. I told him, ‘You were going to give me the role, you told me the story, then why did you give him the film?’ He kept telling me, “Dharam, go to sleep, we will talk in the morning”. He would cut the line and I would call him back, asking, “Why did you give him the role?”

Anand, which also featured Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo in pivotal roles, is also known for evergreen melodies like Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli Haai, Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye and Maine Tere Liye He Saat Rang Ke Sapne Chune. Fortunately, Dharam paaji and Hrishikesh Mukherjee did end up working together, and the film, Chupke Chupke, has gone down in the annals of Bollywood as a comedy classic.