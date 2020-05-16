Throwback Thursday! When thirsty comments of Vicky Kaushal’s female fans made the birthday boy blush – watch video | Bollywood Life

National sensation Vicky Kaushal turns 31 today. So our today’s throwback story will be dedicated to the birthday boy. The Uri actor has slowly become one of the biggest things in the industry. Right from dominating the digital space in 2018 to giving power-packed performances on the silver screen, Vicky made his way into the industry like a ninja. And it is no surprise his female fan following is forever on the rise. When we met the actor over a chat earlier this year, we presented him with some of the most thirsty comments from his female fans? Vicky was promoting Uri: The Surgical Strike then. Also Read – Vicky Kaushal opens up on his childhood birthday celebrations, and we all identify with it

The comments that Vicky received at that time were quite flirty ones, but the actor’s reaction to them was all the tea in China. Nothing beats the reaction Vicky had while reading those thirsty comments. One of them had him crack up, it read, ’10 rs. ki Pepsi Vicku humara sexy’. There was another direct comment which read, ‘Chal aaja mistletoe ke neeche’. That’s the kind of female fandom we are talking about! In the video, Vicky also confessed how he easily gets scandalised after getting so much female attention. So read no more… let us show you our exclusive video. Also Read – Vicky Kaushal on bagging Ranveer Singh-Kareena Kapoor starrer Takht: ‘It was a dream to be a part of this period-drama’

Vicky Kaushal reacts to thirsty comments… Also Read – Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi set to be recreated after lockdown?

On the work front, Vicky has some really interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in a horror comedy with Bhumi Pednekar and also in Karan Johar’s Mughal-era based Takht, which is a multi starrer. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others in pivotal roles.

We wish the actor a lovely birthday and a blissful year ahead.

