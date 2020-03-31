Throwback Tuesday: THIS rare picture of Kareena Kapoor from her wedding day symbolizes beauty, grace and elegance | Bollywood Life

Amid coronavirus lockdown, a rare picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her wedding day has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, we see Bebo in a rust-red sharara and needless to say, she symbolizes beauty, grace and elegance. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her ‘workout pout’ after her quarantine exercise session

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who started dating each other on the sets of Tashan, tied the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony. Talking about her marriage, Kareena said that Saif had first asked to marry her on the sets of Tashan in Greece. “He did tell me, ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’.” Also Read – Taimur Ali Khan breaks the Internet as he hijacks Saif Ali Khan’s live TV interview with a channel

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.The film is inspired by Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The movie received several accolades and was the biggest hit of that year. Forrest Gump also swept the Academy Awards that year, bagging Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing Oscar. Meanwhile, Hanks was applauded for his performance with a Best Actor Oscar award. The movie also performed well at the Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards.