Thunderstorms Bring Wind and Hail to Central Florida

Severe thunderstorms brought gusting winds and hail to areas of central Florida on May 21. The National Weather Service issued several severe weather warnings in the area as stormy weather made its way through Orange and Osceola counties. Half dollar-sized hail and winds up to 60 mph were expected. Video posted online shows hail falling near Orlando just after 6 pm. Credit: lejimenez70 via Storyful
