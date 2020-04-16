Thursday’s Workwear Report: Cashmere Crewneck Sweater – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

Uniqlo is one of my favorite places to buy relatively inexpensive basics. Their selection is somewhat limited, but they usually offer a wide range of colors and often have great sales. This cashmere crewneck comes in 17 (!) colors and has a slightly relaxed silhouette. I would wear this with leggings as a cozy work-from-home outfit, and I might size down and wear this with an oxford shirt and pencil skirt for a preppy, business casual look.

The sweater was $89.90 full price but is now on sale for $69.90, and it’s available in sizes XXS–XXL. Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

