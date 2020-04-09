Thursday’s Workwear Report: Contrast Topstitch V-Neck Dress – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

This is a fun twist on a basic navy A-line dress. The contrast topstitching is super flattering and highlights the best feature a dress can have — pockets! Second-best feature? The V-neck has a hidden snap closure to keep the top in place. I would wear this with a white or bright-colored blazer or cardigan that hits at the high hip.

The dress is $89.40, marked down from $149, and it comes in sizes 0–18. Contrast Topstitch V-Neck Dress

It’s quickly selling out, unfortunately — so here are a couple of other options: this one for $59.97 and this one (definitely on the more casual side) for $79.95.

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!

Seen a great piece you’d like to recommend? Please e-mail [email protected]