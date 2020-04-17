Ticketmaster Will Give Fans Options To Refund Or Choose New Date With Canceled Concerts

Ticketmaster has announced their new plan to refund customers for thousands of music events that were canceled and postponed because of coronavirus.

The plan, which is in the finalizing stages, will give fans an option for the event they had planned to attend.

Starting May 1, fans who bought tickets for shows that have been postponed will begin receiving emails from Ticketmaster with the concert’s new dates and the option to initiate a refund including the ticket price and all fees.

They’ll then have 30 days to request a refund, otherwise their ticket will be good for the rescheduled show.

Billboard reports that Live Nation will also offer fans an option to receive credit for cancelled and postponed shows, or they can donate their tickets to health care workers through the Hero Nation program.

Previously, Ticketmaster received a lot of backlash for their updated refund policy shortly after the coronavirus cancellations.