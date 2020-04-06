Tiffani Thiessen Gifts 'Saved by the Bell' Co-Star Mark Paul Gosselaar with Fresh Produce from Her Garden!





Tiffani Thiessen is helping feed her Saved by the Bell co-star while under quarantine!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar took to Instagram to reveal that he picked up eggs from the 46-year-old actress’ garden.

“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls lately of people wanting produce, and there’s so much citrus happening right now… I’m definitely a hot commodity in the neighborhood,” Tiffani said in an interview with ET. “He [Mark-Paul] actually came to me. What I did is I actually put them outside our gates and then he actually came by and picked them up because he was out and about. He doesn’t live far. Maybe 15 minutes, 10 minutes at most. So he’s not far at all.”

Tiffani‘s massive garden features rows of vegetables, several fruit trees, and seven chickens.

“We wake up every morning feeling thankful that we’re healthy and that we have each other, and everybody in my circle is good,” Tiffani added. “It is what it is and we’re trying to make the best of it.”

Source link