Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith: We’re Fighting for Our Marriage!



Earlier this month, just before all hell broke loose in the West thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith reunited.



Their reunion in South Africa came weeks after some bitter and very public feuding in which they had made accusations against each other.



The couple are a fan-favorite, in part because fans absolutely adore Daniel, Tiffany’s son, and his bond with Ronald.



Now, Tiffany is taking to social media to clear the air about where things stand with Ronald.



She also has a lot to say about her family, from happy milestones to some bad news.



Take a look: