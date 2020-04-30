Tiffany Haddish reveals that she was caught using the RESTROOM

Tiffany Haddish, like many, has had to transition from in-person contact to Zoom – a webcam conferencing tool – in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while using Zoom for the first time to pitch an idea to producers, the 40-year-old comedian decided to take her phone with her to the restroom – not realizing she was visible to all on the call.

‘I start using the bathroom. And they were like, “Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?” I was like, “Y’all can see me?!”‘ explained Haddish during her appearance on The Ellen Show on Wednesday.

Tiffany admitted that her major downfall was that she was blissfully ignorant of Zoom’s functions.

‘I hadn’t been using [Zoom] at that point in time, and I thought, “Oh, whoever is on the front thing, that’s all we can see. Whoever’s talking is who we can see.” Right?’

She did not realized that ‘you could scroll over, and everybody could see everybody’ on the call.

‘So I was like, I ain’t gonna say nothing. I’ve gotta use the restroom. And I didn’t want to leave the meeting, either. So I took the phone with me,’ explained the Girls Trip actress.

Despite being caught on the toilet, Tiffany revealed that her pitch was a total success.

‘Needless to say, I sold that show. I sold the show,’ expressed Haddish confidently.

Ellen joked that the producers only gave Tiffany the go-ahead ‘because they felt bad for [her].’

During Tiffany’s appearance on Wednesday’s episode, Ellen asked the funny gal how she has been navigating the dating world, while in lockdown.

Haddish said that she has been ‘using this app called Bumble’ and has been making use of the app’s ‘virtual dating’ service.

‘With this whole quarantine situation, it is hard to go anywhere with someone, so Bumble started this whole virtual dating thing and it has been great.’

She admitted that one of her ‘virtual dates’ was with none other than rapper Common.

Tiffany said that the date was ‘super fun’ and that the 48-year-old sent flowers to her home.

‘It was so romantic! And he sent me food! It was nice’ she expressed excitedly.

Ellen added that ‘a lot of people are going to join Bumble if they can date Common. Common is on Bumble, too?!’

Between chuckles, Tiffany gave Ellen an affirmative nod.

Though Haddish is currently single, she was previously married to a man by the name of William Stewart.

The former couple had divorced in 2011, remarried in 2012, and then divorced again in 2013.