Tiger at Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo is the first animal to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The zoo revealed that Nadia, a four-year-old Malayan tiger, had begun to exhibit symptoms of the virus, after coming into contact with an asymptomatic staffer.

“This is the first time we know of, or from any of the people we’ve been in contact with, that an animal has gotten sick with COVID,” Paul Calle, the chief veterinarian, shared with the Daily News.

Nadia‘s sister Azul, as well as two Amur tigers, and three African lions have also exhibited symptoms, but have not been tested.

Paul continued that the diagnosis “surprised us all because in this global pandemic (and the SARS pandemic in 2002) animals didn’t get sick. They might have been occasional ones but animals have not played a role in either of these pandemics.”

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers,” the statement from the zoo reads.

The zoo will continue to monitor Nadia, and the other big cats at the facility and “anticipate full recoveries.”