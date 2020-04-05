Tiger King: It’s Coming Back, Folks!



Brace yourselves, television viewers.



You have not seen the last of Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, Carole Baskin or any of the eccentric characters that have sky-rocketed to viral fame due to their role on the Netflix documentary Tiger King.



Appearing as a guest on a podcast hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner, Lowe said in a video message Friday that a new episode of the series is coming to Netflix “next week.”



Lowe, as viewers know well, in a notorious grifter/businessman who invested in Exotic’s Oklahama zoo a couple years ago.



He then took over the zoo and, according to the jailed Exotic at least, is basically a con man who is largely responsible for Exotic having been convicted of a murder-for-hire plot in 2019.



(Trust us: This all makes sense if you’ve seen Tiger King.)



But anyway.



This is what Lowe said during his unexpected cameo:



“Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King show on Netflix.



“Thank you for watching our show. [Producer] Christie [Dishner] said you’re a big fan and — you need a life. You just wasted seven hours on ours. Take care, guys. We love you.



“Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on.”



Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a true-crime documentar about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.



It was released on Netflix on March 20 — and has since become a gigantic hit as people self-quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.



What might comprise this new episode?



Well…



Authorities have re-opened their investigation into the disappearance of Baskin’s ex-husband, based on some new information and a lot of speculation that she murdered him.



Baskin, of course, has denied that she fed her presumed-dead ex-lover to one of her tigers.



Exotic, meanwhile, has appealed to President Trump in a desperate move to be released from prison.



And John Finlay got some new teeth!



So there are plenty of updates on these individuals about which fans may be curious.



In addition to the new episode, meanwhile, this insane rue story is set to be made into a scripted limited series starring Kate McKinnon, though other roles have yet to be cast.



Lowe, for his part, spoke to Us Weekly last week about the series and said that Netflix didn’t accurately portray Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison.



“They didn’t really show Joe. They touched upon it, but that guy is the biggest criminal,” Lowe alleged.



“Everything about Joe was fake!. We tolerated it as much as we could, but Lauren and I went back to Las Vegas. That’s when Joe put out that Carole Baskin assassination tape.”



Again, this will all make sense if you’ve watched Tiger King.



And if you haven’t? Well…



What the heck have you been doing with your quarantine?!?