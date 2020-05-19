‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin selling coronavirus face masks with her signature saying

Now you can show your love of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness while protecting yourself from the coronavirus.

Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the Netflix series, is selling face masks through her Big Cat Rescue. They read, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” against a background of black or leopard print. And how could they say anything else? The phrase is the one the animal rights activist uses to introduce her videos to supporters, as shown so many times in the Netflix series that Tom Hanks repeated it to open the vey first episode of Saturday Night Live at Home.

The masks are “the PURRRFECT face mask,” according to the third-party website that has teamed up with Baskin to sell them. “A portion of all Cool Kittens face mask proceeds goes directly to support the big cats.” The washable piece of pop culture history is priced at $11, although one day it will likely go for many times that on the future equivalent of eBay, pitched as a the perfect souvenir of 2020.

On the Facebook announcement about the product, people tagged their friends and commented about how much they needed it. “Hey cool cats I got mine,” and “It’s like Christmas came early,” a couple of fans said.

Netflix announced last month that 64 million of its subscriber households worldwide had sampled Tiger King since it was released on March 20.

However, Baskin has been vocal about feeling she was misrepresented in the doc, which focuses mostly on the bonkers story of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Exotic, the former owner of a private zoo, was sentenced to 22 years behind bars in January for attempting to hire someone to kill Baskin and for animal abuse charges.

