Tiger King’s Dillon Passage BLAMES Carole Baskin for coronavirus pandemic

Tiger King’s Dillon Passage has blamed his husband Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis Carole Baskin for the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio, Dillon, 22, who is the third husband of convict Joe, 57, placed the blame for the crisis – which has killed more than 250,000 worldwide – at Big Cat Rescue owner Carole’s door.

He declared: ‘There is only one person that we can blame for this and that is Carole f*****g Baskin.’

Say what?

The Netflix star also offered some words of advice during lockdown, saying: ‘It’s not always easy and there’s always gonna be something that’s kind of there to bring us down.

‘Some of the things that really help me is I have a group of friends that are constantly messaging me and we talk all day long.

‘We send each other videos of previous festivals and pictures of stuff of when we would hang out. It’s the little things that’ll brighten your day.

‘Also stay active. You can do a lot of stuff from home and it’s gonna keep you energised and that’s also gonna boost your mood.’

Cool cats and kittens:

Speaking of the effects of Covid-19, he said: ‘Some things that I think are gonna be really great that come out of this is since we have so much time to really focus on ourselves and see what matters, we can do a lot of self-reflection.

‘This quarantine is tough and it’s really hard to stay positive, but you can do it. I know it all sucks.’

Dillon’s husband Joe Exotic is currently serving 22-year sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against his exotic animal rival Carole 58 -documented in documentary phenomenon, Tiger King.

Ok then:

Locked up:

Tiger King tells the story of zoo owner Joe as he spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in the true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.

Joe reportedly loves the docuseries, and the fame it’s brought him, with Dillon affectionately labelling him an ‘attention whore’.

Meanwhile, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole has been receiving death threats over the allegations she murdered her millionaire first husband Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997.

Dillon wed Joe in December 2017, with the duo together when Joe was arrested in 2018.