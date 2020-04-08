Tiger King’s Ratings Revealed & the Numbers Are Obviously Huge!

Tiger King received huge ratings at Netflix over the first ten days on the streaming service!

The show, which debuted on March 20, actually started off fairly slow with an “average minute audience” of 280,000 viewers on its first day of release. These numbers grew exponentially and had a 1 million average minute audience by day three, 2 million by day seven, and 4 million by day nine, Variety reports.

Overall, the show had 34.3 million total unique viewers in the United State in its first 10 days on the streaming service. By comparison, Stranger Things season 2 had 31.2 in the same time span after its release, and Stranger Things season 3 had 36.3 million over its 10 day span.

