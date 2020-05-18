Tiger Lily Hutchence and rocker boyfriend Nick Allbrook spark engagement rumours

Tiger Lily Hutchence, the daughter of late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, has sparked rumours she is secretly engaged to her musician boyfriend, Nick Allbrook.

The couple, who live together in Fremantle, Perth, sent the rumour mill into overdrive earlier this month after their housemate uploaded a romantic photo of them kissing.

The black and white image showed Tiger Lily, 23, passionately embracing the former Tame Impala bassist, 32, and featured the caption: ‘Yay for love!’

'Yay for love!' Tiger Lily Hutchence, 23, daughter of the late rock star Michael Hutchence, and her boyfriend Nick Allbrook, 32

Tiger Lily, who is known to be extremely private, commented on the photo, ‘Whoop!’

Michael’s stepmother, Susan Hutchence, added: ‘So romantic ♡.’

Speaking to Woman’s Day on Monday, a ‘source close to the Hutchence family’ said Tiger Lily was ‘excited to spend her life’ with Nick.

‘Tiger and Nick have spoken of their commitment to each other, and in their own way, they are engaged,’ they said.

Wedding bells?

‘They’re both free spirited youngsters and I can see them saying vows to each other, but not being husband and wife within the bounds of the normal institution of marriage.’

The news comes months after Tiger Lily released a digital album titled Tragic Tiger’s Sad Meltdown via music-sharing platform Bandcamp.

Tiger also published a short blurb about the inspiration behind her album.

Young love:

‘A little tape recording I made while in Walyalup/Fremantle. It’s many different versions of a few songs and recordings of our big beautiful ocean!’ she wrote on her Bandcamp album page.

‘Wish I could upload as one long dream but it won’t work. Part 2 is the banger!’ she added.

In 1997, when Tiger Lily was 16 months old, her father, the lead singer of INXS, killed himself in a Sydney hotel room.

Tragic: In 1997, when Tiger Lily was 16 months old, her father, the lead singer of INXS, killed himself in a Sydney hotel room. Pictured: Michael and baby Tiger Lily

Less than three years later, her mother Paula Yates was found dead at her home in West London.

Tiger Lily was raised by her mother’s ex-husband, Sir Bob Geldof, along with her three older sisters, Fifi-Trixibelle, Peaches and Pixie.

Tragically, in 2014, Peaches died of a heroin overdose.

Tiger graduated from university in July last year, with half-sisters Fifi and Pixie Geldof joining her during a ceremony at Goldsmiths, University of London.