Tiger Shroff Calls Kriti Sanon ‘Too Big Star to Work With Me’, Actress Gives Witty Reply

When all are spending a quality time at home during the pandemic , celebs are uploading regular updates to their fans . Many are making live sessions for their fans and some of them even keep on taking a hilarious dig at the co- stars.

Recently, actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media account and went on live. One of the journalist from the audience , who was watching the LIVE asked him , if he would like to work with actor Kriti Sanon. Tiger called her “too big a star to work with”. He said : “I would love to work with Kriti again, but she is too big of a star to work with somebody like me.”

It was their debut , when Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon acted together in the movie ‘HeroPanti’ and post that both had a great career graph .

During the interview, he was also asked about if Heropanti 2 has gone on floors. To which Tiger replied, “Right now, we don’t even have a script that’s locked. Once the script is locked, we will definitely come to know and have a good idea of that. But right now, it is too early to say. She is also quite busy with her line-up at the moment so we will have to see.”

When Kriti Sanon noticed Tiger’s statement , she denied it and called it Rubbish and said that she is always ready to work with him.

In reply, she tweeted, “Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I’m ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! @iTIGERSHROFF.

