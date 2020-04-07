Tiger Shroff on being labelled a ‘bankable star’: ‘These expectations from my fans are a motivation to keep working harder’ | Bollywood Life

In a short span of time, Tiger Shroff has established himself as an action star and garnered a huge fanbase for himself across the country, especially among kids and youngsters. After making an impressive debut with Heropanti, the 30-year-old star set the benchmark higher of action films with Baaghi franchise and War. The actor is now being labelled as the bankable star in the industry and reacting to that, Tiger Shroff says, “When people look up to you for the work you do, it is important to be mindful of your actions. If your conscience is in the right place then you wouldn’t have to constantly worry about being right.” He further added, “At the same time, these expectations from my fans are a motivation to keep working harder.” Also Read – Muskurayega India song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal and others spread awareness amid COVID-19

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which turned out to be the second Rs 100 crore film of 2020 after Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warriror. The action entertainer is directed by Ahmed Khan, also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma in key roles. It is bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. Also Read – Lockdown Effect: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War SHATTERS records in its world television premiere

Tiger Shroff will soon start the shooting of Heropanti 2, which will mark his third collaboration with director Ahmed Khan after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2021. While the leading lady of the film has not been disclosed yet, experts are predicting that we might see Tiger pairing up with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in Heropanti 2? So, are you excited for the high-octane action entertainer? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

