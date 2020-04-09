Tiger Shroff says Kriti Sanon is ‘too big a star’ to work with him, she responds ‘what rubbish’

Six years ago, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debut together in Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti. Now, he feels that she is “too big of a star” to work with him.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger was asked if he would reunite with Kriti in Heropanti 2, which was announced in February this year. “Right now, we don’t even have a script that’s locked. Once the script is locked, we will definitely come to know and have a good idea of that. But right now, it is too early to say. She is also quite busy with her line-up at the moment so we will have to see,” he said.

Tiger also said that while he looks forward to sharing screen space with Kriti again, she is out of his league. “I would love to work with Kriti again, but she is too big of a star to work with somebody like me,” he said.

Kriti was bowled over by Tiger’s humility and expressed her eagerness to walk with him. She wrote on Twitter, “Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I’m ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! @iTIGERSHROFF.”

Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! 🤪Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger!🤣 You say when & which film, and I’m ON! 💖

Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! 😘 @iTIGERSHROFF https://t.co/7kvln2ApJS — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 9, 2020

Earlier this year, Tiger announced that he will return in the sequel to his debut film. He also shared two posters of Heropanti 2, which promises to be high on action. “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby,” he wrote on Twitter.

While Sabbir Khan directed the first instalment of the franchise, which was a remake of the Telugu film Parugu, Ahmed Khan has been roped in to helm the sequel.

