Tiger Shroff watches all three Matrix movies back-to-back, shares tribute video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was quite inspired after he watched all the three Matrix movies, back to back and posted an edited video of himself trying on some action moves from the legendary movie. “Me after watching all three matrix movies back to back. Tribute to #theone. @kuldeepshashi @shariquealy_” he wrote alongside the video.

The first Matrix movie released in 1999 and was quite a phenomenon. A sequel titled The Matrix Reloaded and the third instalment The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003. The Matrix franchise follows Neo and a series of heroes as they fight against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality. Keanu Reeves played the role of Neo in the films.

Tiger also expressed his gratitude towards fans and posted a thank you note Friday evening. “Always grateful for your love and support. Family of 3 million on @helo_indiaofficial . For more updates follow my verified account Tiger Shroff on Helo now. Stay safe everyone, stay home and stay happy,” he wrote.

Tiger was recently seen in Baaghi 3 – a film that marked his first onscreen collaboration with father Jackie Shroff. It was also a film that faced major blow at ticket windows due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview recently, “Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really got me overwhelmed with their love for our film, but honestly at that point, for me the safety of our citizens was my primary thought. I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe.”

While Tiger, his sister Krishna and mother Ayesha are at their Mumbai home, father Jackie is staying somewhere between Pune and Mumbai. Jackie recently shared a video asking his fans to chill and spend time with their families amid lockdown. Jackie shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus.”

Jackie thanked his fans for giving so much love to him and his son Tiger Shroff. “Main ek chaal ka ladka tha, ab bhi mera dil chali ka hai (I was a slum dweller, my heart still belongs in the slum),” he said in the video. The actor added that he could have gone home too by getting a permit etc, but decided not to flout the lockdown and advised others to do the same.

