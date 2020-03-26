Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 BEATS Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office – here’s how | Bollywood Life

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3, which took a great start at the box office, turned out to be an average affair due to outbreak of coronavirus. The film has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club but faced a loss of around Rs 20-30 crore at the ticket windows. Despite all that, the action-entertainer has managed to beat Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in some of the circuits, which includes Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Kerala/Tamil Nadu. Also Read – Box-office roundup: With only 1 blockbuster and 1 hit, the first quarter of 2020 was an EPIC disappointment!

Also, vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Male) here:



Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus, which is the highest grosser of the year with around Rs 280 crore has got more than 50 per cent collections from the Maharashtra circuit. Coming back to Baaghi 3, the action-entertainer, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma in key roles. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. Apart from the action hero, audience have also praised Shraddha’s bold and bindass character in the film. Director Ahmed Khan had earlier spilled the beans on the time when Shraddha Kapoor struggled to get her dialogues right. This happened during the shoot of the film, Baaghi 3. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I am not one to live in fear,’ says Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, as she returns from Mizoram

“On the first day of the shoot, Shraddha was practising how to deliver cuss words, as her character demands the same. My wife had come on set and she couldn’t figure what Shraddha was trying to do, as it looked weird. After rehearsing for quite some time, Shraddha came to me saying, ‘sir, I am not able to deliver cuss words the way they are supposed to be said’. The film’s writer Farhad Samji came to her rescue. He trained Shraddha to perfect her dialogue delivery of cuss words by training her on the rhythm as well,” revealed the director, on The Kapil Sharma Show. The film is the remake of Tamil hit venture Vettai. Interestingly, Baaghi 2 was also a remake of Kshanam. So, have you watched the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read – Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna back home after a vacation in Mizoram with beau Eban Hyams; friends urge them to stay safe