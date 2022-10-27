TikTok Becoming Game Changer for College Enrollment Success, Colling Media Ad Agency Explains

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies, uses TikTok’s ad platform to drive higher enrollment for trade schools. The social media channel provides a unique opportunity for schools to connect with potential students in an application with over 1 billion users, where 92% take action on videos. TikTok allows schools to showcase programs and on-campus life with less produced and on-trend video content that feels less like an advertisement.

“Our schools have been incredibly successful using TikTok ads to connect with 17- to 21-year-olds who are making decisions about their future. What’s interesting about our TikTok campaigns is they are producing higher-quality leads and increasing start rates for enrolled students,” said Matt Wilkens, Paid Social Media Manager.

In 2021, Colling Media EDU cost per enrollment for TikTok ad performance was 38% less than on Facebook. 2022 TikTok ad campaigns showed as much as a 24% decrease in cost per thousand impressions (CPM), and a 29% decrease in cost per enrollment.

“We are always looking for new ways to speak to consumers, and we embraced TikTok early on. After nearly two years, we have found great success by understanding that TikTok is a socially-driven entertainment platform that has great reach, particularly with younger audiences,” said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. “We believe that every EDU-focused marketing team in the country needs to dive in and include TikTok as an integral part of their omnichannel marketing strategy.”

For more information, visit Why TikTok is Becoming a Game Changer for Advertisers .

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit www.collingmedia.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/ ), Facebook, ( https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/ ) and Twitter ( https://twitter.com/collingmedia ).

Media Contact:

Rebeca Moreno

602.456.4395

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiktok-becoming-game-changer-for-college-enrollment-success-colling-media-ad-agency-explains-301660584.html

SOURCE Colling Media