TikTok Down, Video App Crashes Leaving Users Frustrated – TechEconomy

Advertisements







This morning, Tok appears to have crashed, preventing angry users from using the well-known video service.

The issues began at roughly09:40 amm, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks such outages (04:40 ET).

The app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has received over 8,000 complaints.

Advertisements







Users who experienced troubles reported issues with the app itself in 53% of cases, their feed in 32% of cases, and their server connection in 15% of cases.

Users in cities across Nigeria have reported issues, including those in western countries.







Advertisements

Related







