TikTok Down, Video App Crashes Leaving Users Frustrated – TechEconomy

Jimmys Post
TikTok Challenge and malware

TikTok Challenge and malware

Advertisements


Westgate

This morning, Tok appears to have crashed, preventing angry users from using the well-known video service.

The issues began at roughly09:40 amm, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks such outages (04:40 ET).

The app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has received over 8,000 complaints.

Advertisements


Anambra

Users who experienced troubles reported issues with the app itself in 53% of cases, their feed in 32% of cases, and their server connection in 15% of cases.

Users in cities across Nigeria have reported issues, including those in western countries.

Loading


AIT

Advertisements




Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *